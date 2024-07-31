The race is on to control the global supply chain for AI chips
Summary
- The focus is no longer just on faster chips, but on more chips clustered together
In 1958 Jack Kilby at Texas Instruments engineered a silicon chip with a single transistor. By 1965 Fairchild Semiconductor had learned how to make a piece of silicon with 50 of the things. As Gordon Moore, one of Fairchild’s founders, observed that year, the number of transistors that could fit on a piece of silicon was doubling on a more or less annual basis.
