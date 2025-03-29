The real story behind Sam Altman’s firing from OpenAI
Keach Hagey , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 29 Mar 2025, 08:50 PM IST
SummarySecrets, misdirection and broken trust. The inside story of how the CEO of the hottest tech company was ousted and, just as quickly, resurrected.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On a balmy mid-November evening in 2023, billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel threw a birthday party for his husband at YESS, an avant-garde Japanese restaurant located in a century-old converted bank building in Los Angeles’s Arts District. Seated next to him was his friend Sam Altman.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less