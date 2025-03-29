The real story behind Sam Altman’s firing from OpenAI

Toner and McCauley had already begun to lose trust in Altman. To review new products for risks before they were released, OpenAI had set up a joint safety board with Microsoft, a key backer of OpenAI that had special access to use its technology in its products. During one meeting in the winter of 2022, as the board weighed how to release three somewhat controversial enhancements to GPT-4, Altman claimed all three had been approved by the joint safety board. Toner asked for proof and found that only one had actually been approved.