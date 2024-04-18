The smartest way to use AI at work

ChatGPT only allows Plus subscribers to upload files. Other AI tools such as Perplexity and Anthropic’s Claude let you upload a few limited-size files free. Turning on the Google Workspace extension in Gemini chat lets you refer to emails and files in Docs and Drive, so you can ask it to summarize information you already have saved there. (Beware: In our testing, it made some mistakes like making up names for people.)