The student who was suspended for a prizewinning AI tool fights back
Joseph Pisani , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 May 2024, 08:24 AM IST
Summary“I was pretty shocked,” says Eightball co-creator Benjamin Craver, who is suing Emory University over the suspension.
College student Benjamin Craver was flying high. It was March 2023 and the artificial intelligence tool he helped launch won a $10,000 first-place prize at his university’s startup competition.
