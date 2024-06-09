The war for AI talent is heating up

One motivation for going to a smaller startup may be financial. For an AI wizard the potential rewards from owning a stake in a successful firm could easily outweigh the salary and stock options offered by a tech juggernaut. Researchers also increasingly want to work on meaningful problems. Since 2015 the number of them joining the health-care sector each year has increased 20-fold, according to Zeki (which may explain why Google is working on Med-PaLM 2, an AI doctor). Another motive is autonomy. “There is just too much brand risk in big companies to ever launch anything fun," Noam Shazeer, one of the authors of the attention paper, told a venture-capital conference last September. He went on to co-found Character.ai, which allows users to create chatbots with different personalities.