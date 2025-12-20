The year in AI was crazy. So was this meeting of AI’s brightest minds.
Berber Jin , Meghan Bobrowsky , Ben Cohen , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 20 Dec 2025, 06:17 pm IST
Summary
It used to be a small gathering just for nerdy researchers. Now there are yacht parties—and everyone is feeling bubbly.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
SAN DIEGO—At a party atop a waterfront hotel, researchers kicked back with cocktails like the Burning TPU, made of honey, bourbon and Sardinian myrtle liqueur, and named after Google’s custom AI chip.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story