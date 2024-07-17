These AI models are pretty mid. That’s why companies love them.
SummaryCompanies are increasingly deploying smaller and midsize generative artificial intelligence models, favoring the scaled down, cost efficient technology over the large, flashy models that made waves in the AI boom’s early days.
Companies are increasingly deploying smaller and midsize generative artificial intelligence models, favoring the scaled down, cost efficient technology over the large, flashy models that made waves in the AI boom’s early days.