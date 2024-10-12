This AI pioneer thinks today’s AI is dumber than a cat
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 12 Oct 2024, 01:15 PM IST
SummaryYann LeCun, an NYU professor and senior researcher at Meta Platforms, says warnings about the technology’s existential peril are ‘complete B.S.’
Yann LeCun helped give birth to today’s artificial-intelligence boom. But he thinks many experts are exaggerating its power and peril, and he wants people to know it.
