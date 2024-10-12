This AI pioneer thinks today’s AI is dumber than a cat

In person, LeCun has a disarming charm: mischievous, quick-witted, and ready to deliver what he sees as the hard truths of his field. At age 64, he looks simultaneously chic and a bit rumpled in a way that befits a former Parisian who is now a professor at New York University. His glasses are classic black Ray Ban frames, almost identical to one of Meta’s AI-powered models. (LeCun’s own AI-powered Ray Bans stopped working after a dunk in the ocean when he was out sailing, one of his passions.)