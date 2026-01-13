This earnings season is still all about AI. That won’t last.
A wider range of companies are likely to contribute to 2026’s market gains as the economy holds steady and investors exit riskier artificial intelligence bets.
The biggest tech stocks are likely to deliver the bulk of earnings growth again this reporting season, according to Bank of America analysts, but a wider range of companies are likely to contribute to 2026’s market gains as the economy holds steady and investors exit riskier artificial intelligence bets.