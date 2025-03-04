This scientist left OpenAI last year. His startup is already worth $30 billion.
Berber Jin , Deepa Seetharaman , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 04 Mar 2025, 05:18 PM IST
SummarySafe Superintelligence has become one of the most valuable companies in tech thanks to the reputation of former OpenAI researcher Ilya Sutskever.
Silicon Valley’s hottest investment isn’t a new app or hardware product. It’s one man.
