Three Mile Island’s nuclear plant to reopen, help power Microsoft’s AI centers
Jennifer Hiller , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Sep 2024, 05:50 PM IST
- The 20-year deal with Constellation Energy would kick-start the site of the nation’s worst nuclear accident.
A deal between Constellation Energy and Microsoft will restart Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island, the site of the country’s worst nuclear accident, to help power the tech giant’s growing artificial intelligence ambitions.
