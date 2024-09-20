Three Mile Island’s nuclear plant to reopen, help power Microsoft’s AI centers

Forecasts for power demand have zoomed higher with more data centers, new domestic manufacturing and a push to electric power for transportation, heat and heavy industry. Tech companies scouring the country for carbon-free electricity have zeroed in on America’s nuclear-power plants. Microsoft already purchases nuclear energy from Constellation for a data center in Virginia when wind and solar power aren’t available, and signed a first-of-its-kind contract for fusion energy, betting it might be delivered this decade.