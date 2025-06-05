Thrive Capital is betting that AI can change IT services
Summary
The venture capital firm’s holding company is putting $100 million into an entity that will integrate artificial intelligence into information technology companies.
Thrive Capital’s holding company, Thrive Holdings, has raised $100 million for an entity set up to infuse artificial intelligence into information technology services companies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story