Today’s AI models are impressive. Teams of them will be formidable
The Economist 9 min read 15 May 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Working together will make LLMs more capable and intelligent—for good and ill
On May 13th OpenAI unveiled its latest model, GPT-4o. Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer, called it the “future of interaction between ourselves and the machines", because users can now speak to the AI and it will talk back in an expressive, human-like way.
