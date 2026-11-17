Trouble continues to mount for artificial intelligence (AI) company OpenAI after California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the firm on Monday (local time), accusing it of developing dangerous products without adequate safety measures or oversight. The lawsuit follows reports that the company's AI models independently carried out cyberattacks during testing.

Bonta's lawsuit is the first filed by a state specifically over the alleged cyberattacks, which have drawn widespread criticism since the company revealed in July that an autonomous agent powered by its advanced AI models went rogue during a security test and hacked Hugging Face, an AI hosting platform.

California Attorney General sues OpenAI: What we know The lawsuit was filed in a state court in San Francisco. It accuses the AI firm of violating California's consumer protection laws and creating a public nuisance by putting public safety at risk.

An official document from Bonta's office states that the Hugging Face attack, one of at least 80 reported cyber incidents, "was entirely foreseeable in light of OpenAI’s choice to test models it knew to be dangerous in a flawed and exploitable testing environment without proper oversight."

In a statement, Bonta said, "Today my office is suing OpenAI for its development of dangerous AI models without safeguards in place to protect the public. While narratives about the Hugging Face attack have evoked science fiction fantasies of rogue AI systems run amok, let me be clear: the Hugging Face attack was the predictable result of an internal culture at OpenAI that prioritizes growth and rapid model development over safety and accountability — and this was only one of 80 known incidents."

He further said, "OpenAI’s actions escalated real-world cybersecurity risks, threatening the safety, health, and well-being of society. The company knowingly tested a dangerous product without proper oversight or safety procedures and misled the public about it — this disregard for public safety violated California law. Without sufficient safeguards and controls, the scope and frequency of this already unacceptable risk will only increase. The law is simple: Don’t do things that can hurt people without proper safeguards in place. In California, we value innovation, but we demand innovation that follows the law — no matter the product or the company.”

According to reports, the California Attorney General's lawsuit seeks a court order directing OpenAI to stop violating the law, ensure that its models are tested and developed safely, and pay penalties for the alleged violations.

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Hugging Face attack In July this year, experimental versions of OpenAI's advanced AI models reportedly launched a cyberattack against Hugging Face, an open-source AI hosting platform. The attack lasted more than two days and involved hundreds of autonomous AI agents acting in coordination, despite being expected to remain confined to OpenAI's research environment.

Two months later, Bonta announced a formal investigation into the incident. Later that month, his office issued an investigative subpoena to OpenAI as part of a wider probe into cybersecurity incidents and potential risks associated with the company's AI models.

Following the incident, OpenAI said in a blog post that the breach was "an unprecedented cyber incident, involving state-of-the-art cyber capabilities." The company also acknowledged the need for greater transparency around rogue AI behaviour and said it was strengthening its safeguards.

On September 16, OpenAI published a new framework for disclosing such incidents, stating that it would err on the side of transparency "even when significance is uncertain," Reuters reported.

OpenAI agents allegedly breached databases In a statement, Bonta's office said that OpenAI and third parties had identified similar attacks involving the company's autonomous agents since the Hugging Face incident. It said these incidents highlighted the continuing risks posed by OpenAI's testing and development activities to computers and networks connected to the internet.

According to the statement, the alleged attacks included unauthorised access to and cyberattacks on databases containing code that powers numerous applications, informational websites used as public resources, and government databases storing sensitive health information.

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The office also alleged that swarms of experimental AI agents had compromised OpenAI's own internal infrastructure.

It added that although OpenAI had acknowledged losing control of its autonomous AI agents at least 80 times during testing, the known incidents could represent only a fraction of the actual risks.

Mounting troubles for OpenAI The lawsuit comes as OpenAI faces several other legal challenges over the safety of its AI models. In October, a bipartisan coalition of eight states sued the company in courts across the country, alleging that ChatGPT had encouraged users, including teenagers, to harm themselves or others.

Additionally, the company faces lawsuits from individuals who claim they suffered harm because of the chatbot's responses. These include more than 30 cases linked to a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, in February. An OpenAI spokesperson described the shooting as a tragedy and said the company had introduced stronger safeguards for ChatGPT.

Nonprofits group sues OpenAI, Google, Anthropic: Here's why Last week, OpenAI was among several companies, including Google, SpaceX and Anthropic, sued by a group of nonprofits seeking to block the further development of advanced AI models. The organisations cited concerns about the potential risks of the technology, including warnings previously raised by leaders in the AI industry.

The nonprofits, including the Irreplaceable Education Fund, Public Citizen and Heat Initiative, filed the lawsuit in San Francisco. They argued that California's laws governing unfair business practices could be used to seek a court order preventing the companies from further developing advanced AI products such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.

With multiple lawsuits and investigations now targeting OpenAI, the AI firm is facing growing scrutiny over the safety of its AI models and the risks posed by autonomous agents. The California lawsuit adds to mounting pressure on the industry to establish stronger safeguards and accountability measures as the technology continues to advance.