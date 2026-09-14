Trump dismisses concerns over growing AI risks, rejects call to slow development, even as industry leaders agree on risk

While top executives of two of the world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies have publicly acknowledged the risks associated with developing AI systems at a rapid pace and urged companies to slow down, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) rejected the idea of slowing down in the race against China.

Trump denies slowing down AI pace amid increased risks Addressing reporters during his trip to the Doonbeg golf course in Ireland, Trump said that while some "guardrails" were possible, Washington needed to retain its international leadership in the area, AFR reported.

He noted, "Look, we’re leading China in AI … and, frankly, I want to keep it that way, because whoever wins AI wins," and added, "We can put guardrails, we can do this and that, but I think you have a lot of negative forces that are bringing it up that shouldn’t be bringing it up and they’re bringing up things that won’t happen.”

The US President's remarks came after Anthropic Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dario Amodei shared an essay on his X account over the weekend, warning about the risks.

Anthropic CEO warns of growing risks amid rapid AI development In the essay, titled "We Must Pace the Frontier," Amodei listed both the advantages and disadvantages of developing artificial intelligence models. Amodei wrote, "We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models. Progress will still seem fast, and we must make wise use of the time we gain."

He cited two reasons for the change in his stance: first, AI systems are becoming increasingly capable of developing more advanced AI; and second, the OpenAI-Hugging Face incident, in which autonomous AI agents powered by an OpenAI model breached systems belonging to Hugging Face.

OpenAI CEO, Elon Musk back Amodei's proposal Shortly after Amodei shared his essay on his X account, his counterpart at OpenAI, Sam Altman, also extended support to his proposed safeguards, reiterating that companies should slow down the development of AI models. In a post on X, Altman wrote, "I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier. This has been a primary topic of discussions we've had at OpenAI in recent weeks." He added, "Committing to having independent evaluators with employee-like access is a great idea, and we will do the same. We'll have more to share soon."

While Amodei publicly acknowledged the risks of AI, the OpenAI CEO has made similar statements in the past, including in a statement issued last week, when he told employees that the AI startup was planning to consider slowing the pace of AI system development.

Amodei also received support from billionaire and Tesla founder Elon Musk, who reshared the Anthropic CEO's post and wrote, "Dario is right." In a separate post, Musk reshared his 2023 tweet and wrote, "I’ve been sounding the alarm on AI for a long time.”

Anthropic researchers sound alarm over AI development Last week, Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon stepped down from his post and cautioned about the increasing risks of AI. In a post, Coxon wrote, "The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt. If anything, many executives and senior researchers will couch their phrasing in the press to sound sensible - but I hear the same people express fear privately. No other human activity poses this level of danger."

Also Read | US lawmakers call for rules after Anthropic researcher's warning

US lawmakers call for stricter rules after researchers' warning A growing number of US lawmakers are now pressing for new rules to govern AI after several researchers raised alarm over its rapid development and the risks tied to it. The list included both Democrats and Republicans. Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat, wrote in a post on X, "Washington needs to wake up and take this seriously."

Texas Senator Ted Cruz discussed legislation to address AI's "catastrophic risks" while appearing on the TV programme The View. Cruz chairs a Senate committee that oversees the US Commerce Department, which has AI safety researchers working within the agency.

Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida also urged action, calling on House Speaker Mike Johnson in a post on X to convene a “special session on AI.”