Trump doubles down on AI push, speaks to Nvidia CEO; terms safety concerns a 'hoax' as industry leaders unite amid risks

As top leaders from the artificial intelligence (AI) industry back Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei over his recent public acknowledgement of the risks associated with developing the technology at a rapid pace, US President Donald Trump, on the contrary, is mounting a strong defence of AI development.

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On Monday (local time), Trump called Jensen Huang, chipmaker Nvidia's CEO, during a company all-hands meeting and offered a strong defence of AI development after Huang put the call on speakerphone.

Trump backs AI development, calls safety concerns a 'hoax' The US President told the Nvidia CEO that the US must defeat China in the race for AI innovation and development, and also termed concerns over AI safety a "hoax." He noted, "The robots will not be taking over. The AI will not be taking over the rest of the world. The whole thing is a hoax." He further went on to say that critics are "just playing right into the hands of a lot of people that don’t want to see it happen. That could be political people; that could also be China.”

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He also praised data centres, calling them "great" and stating that they make people and states "wealthy." Trump added, "It’s the oil of the next 20, 25 years; it’s bigger than the internet and AI, you know, much more so." However, he did suggest that people will have to be a little careful and do things "prudently."

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The US President also asked the Nvidia chief whether they were on the same page regarding AI development, to which the latter said, "We’re going to make sure that everybody wins in the AI race in America. Every industry, every company, every state, every people."

Trump's phone call with Huang came as he extended support for AI development, despite industry leaders calling for action to slow down the pace of development.

Also Read | Trump dismisses concerns over growing AI risks, rejects call to slow development

Trump defends AI development pace, slams Democrats In a series of posts on Truth Social, the US President strongly defended AI development. In a post, he wrote, "The AI Hoax being perpetrated by the Radical Left Dumocrats is reminiscent of their Global Warming Scam of not so long ago, where everyone was going to die from extreme heat."

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Slamming Democrats, Trump, in another post, wrote, "The claim that “AI is going to take over the World” is a Hoax, just like Global “Warming,” where everyone was going to be dead by now, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, UKRAINE, or Impeachment Hoax #1, or Impeachment Hoax #2. These are all Radical Left Dumocrats, who never give up, but seldom win. Hopefully, the Voters have seen the light."

In a third, he said that those warning that AI could destroy the world and that data centres are harmful to neighbourhoods are the same people who had previously warned that “Climate Change” would lead to the world’s destruction. He called climate change a “HOAX” that failed to gain traction and accused the critics of now moving on to a new issue. Trump described them as “Revolutionaries” pursuing a “Bad and Evil Cause” and alleged that they would soon be found to be working for people who do not have the United States’ best interests in mind.

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His full-throated defence came a day after he told reporters that while some "guardrails" were possible, Washington must retain its leadership in the area and not let Beijing take the lead.

Also Read | Anthropic CEO explains why we must slow the pace at which we improve AI models

Industry leaders warn of risks with rapid AI development Last week proved to be one of the most turbulent times for the artificial intelligence industry, as several top leaders acknowledged the risks associated with its fast-paced development. Anthropic CEO Amodei, in an essay, listed both risks and benefits of the evolving technology; he also proposed a three-step plan to slow down its development. Soon after, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman echoed similar sentiments and was later joined by SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

The remarks from industry leaders came after an Anthropic researcher quit last week and issued a dire warning that those developing the technology believe it "could kill us all."

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The focus will now shift to Nvidia’s stance on AI development and whether Huang will continue to align with Trump’s position on the pace of development and the need for greater safeguards

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.