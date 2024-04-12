Two experts predict AI will transform companies’ understanding of themselves

Take Amazon, which aspires to be the best employer in the world. We used our AI platform to analyse tens of thousands of employee reviews of the e-commerce giant. This showed that Amazon does well on many of its leadership principles, such as “customer obsession" and “invent and simplify". But the firm’s culture also contributes to employee burnout, especially among software engineers, who are twice as likely to complain about burnout than warehouse workers or drivers. Raw employee feedback points to ways Amazon could reduce stress for engineers, like fixing a performance-review process widely viewed as brutal or minimising late-night disruptions when technical employees are on call.