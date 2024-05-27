Two former OpenAI board members say AI firms can’t be left to govern themselves

Last November, in an effort to salvage this self-regulatory structure, the OpenAI board dismissed its CEO, Sam Altman. The board’s ability to uphold the company’s mission had become increasingly constrained due to long-standing patterns of behaviour exhibited by Mr Altman, which, among other things, we believe undermined the board’s oversight of key decisions and internal safety protocols. Multiple senior leaders had privately shared grave concerns with the board, saying they believed that Mr Altman cultivated “a toxic culture of lying" and engaged in “behaviour [that] can be characterised as psychological abuse". According to OpenAI, an internal investigation found that the board had “acted within its broad discretion" to dismiss Mr Altman, but also concluded that his conduct did not “mandate removal". OpenAI relayed few specifics justifying this conclusion, and it did not make the investigation report available to employees, the press or the public.