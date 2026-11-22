A day after a mathematician working at artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic announced that he had solved the Riemann Hypothesis, one of mathematics' most challenging unsolved problems, with the help of the company's AI tool Claude, the Lean and Mathlib communities said on Saturday (local time) that they had independently verified his proof. The statement was endorsed by the Lean Focused Research Organization and the Mathlib Initiative.

According to The Guardian, after Levent Alpöge made the announcement, mathematicians began working to check whether his claims could be substantiated. A day later, the Lean Focused Research Organization, which promotes the development and use of the programming language, and the Mathlib Initiative, which uses Lean to formalise mathematical proofs, said they had independently verified Alpöge's solution.

What did the organisations say? In a joint statement, the organisations said, "On November 20, 2026, Levent Alpöge released a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis as a Lean library comprising 17 million lines of code. We have full confidence that Alpöge's proof of the Riemann Hypothesis is correct, and we congratulate him on this achievement."

It added, "The codebase depends directly only on Mathlib. Over the past day, the Lean and Mathlib communities have rallied to verify the proof's correctness. We hereby certify that both the statement and the proof of the Riemann Hypothesis are correct."

Explaining the verification process, the organisations said the proof was examined using several independent proof checkers, including Lean's official kernel, con-leche and con-ron, as well as third-party tools developed in different programming languages. They noted that con-leche and con-ron have formal proofs establishing that they cannot accept an incorrect proof, addressing concerns about potential flaws in Lean's underlying logic. The checks were also conducted on an inert export of the proof, keeping them isolated from any potentially malicious code in the original Lean source files.

The verification came a day after Alpöge announced that he had found a proof of the long-standing mathematical problem with the help of Claude.

What did Alpöge solve? Levent Alpöge, a member of Anthropic's technical staff, announced his discovery on Friday in a four-page note published on his website. He said he believed he had found a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis with Claude's assistance. In the note, he wrote, "Claude and I have had a great time together with such breadth in recent months, but this time Claude far outpaced me near the finish line." He added, "No, Claude flew, and danced, and sparkled near that finish line."

According to The Guardian, the Turkish-American mathematician also shared computer code written in a programming language called Lean, which he said could be used to verify his findings.

According to AP, he said his discovery came late on 15 November, following which he messaged Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to check whether he could announce it, since the San Francisco-based company was about to make major news with its stock market debut.

Alpöge said he is “presenting the world with a complete argument before having mastered a massive neighbourhood around its mathematics.” He added that over 250,000 pages came out of his work with AI.