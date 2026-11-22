A day after a mathematician working at artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic announced that he had solved the Riemann Hypothesis, one of mathematics' most challenging unsolved problems, with the help of the company's AI tool Claude, the Lean and Mathlib communities said on Saturday (local time) that they had independently verified his proof. The statement was endorsed by the Lean Focused Research Organization and the Mathlib Initiative.

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According to The Guardian, after Levent Alpöge made the announcement, mathematicians began working to check whether his claims could be substantiated. A day later, the Lean Focused Research Organization, which promotes the development and use of the programming language, and the Mathlib Initiative, which uses Lean to formalise mathematical proofs, said they had independently verified Alpöge's solution.

What did the organisations say? In a joint statement, the organisations said, "On November 20, 2026, Levent Alpöge released a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis as a Lean library comprising 17 million lines of code. We have full confidence that Alpöge's proof of the Riemann Hypothesis is correct, and we congratulate him on this achievement."

It added, "The codebase depends directly only on Mathlib. Over the past day, the Lean and Mathlib communities have rallied to verify the proof's correctness. We hereby certify that both the statement and the proof of the Riemann Hypothesis are correct."

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Explaining the verification process, the organisations said the proof was examined using several independent proof checkers, including Lean's official kernel, con-leche and con-ron, as well as third-party tools developed in different programming languages. They noted that con-leche and con-ron have formal proofs establishing that they cannot accept an incorrect proof, addressing concerns about potential flaws in Lean's underlying logic. The checks were also conducted on an inert export of the proof, keeping them isolated from any potentially malicious code in the original Lean source files.

The verification came a day after Alpöge announced that he had found a proof of the long-standing mathematical problem with the help of Claude.

What did Alpöge solve? Levent Alpöge, a member of Anthropic's technical staff, announced his discovery on Friday in a four-page note published on his website. He said he believed he had found a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis with Claude's assistance. In the note, he wrote, "Claude and I have had a great time together with such breadth in recent months, but this time Claude far outpaced me near the finish line." He added, "No, Claude flew, and danced, and sparkled near that finish line."

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According to The Guardian, the Turkish-American mathematician also shared computer code written in a programming language called Lean, which he said could be used to verify his findings.

According to AP, he said his discovery came late on 15 November, following which he messaged Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to check whether he could announce it, since the San Francisco-based company was about to make major news with its stock market debut.

Alpöge said he is “presenting the world with a complete argument before having mastered a massive neighbourhood around its mathematics.” He added that over 250,000 pages came out of his work with AI.

What is the Riemann Hypothesis? First proposed in 1859 by German mathematician Bernhard Riemann, the nearly 170-year-old Riemann Hypothesis examines the distribution of prime numbers, whole numbers greater than 1 that are divisible only by 1 and themselves, and seeks to establish a pattern in their occurrence along the number line. Riemann also developed a formula to estimate the number of primes below a given value. The hypothesis is one of seven Millennium Prize Problems identified by the Clay Mathematics Institute, which offers a $1 million reward for solving each of them.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.