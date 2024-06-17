Unreal faces and AI brains: An uncanny valley?
Summary
- The AI avatar (or digital human) market, valued at $4.83 billion in 2022, may touch $67.54 billion by 2032, according to Market Research Future, with the entertainment segment accounting for 23.2%.
An Indian avatar is in the world’s first AI beauty pageant shortlist, where two of the four judges are also AI-powered. Mint explores the pros and cons of AI’s growing influence, from AI CEOs and assistants to realistic AI deepfakes and voice clones.