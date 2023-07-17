UNSC to host first meeting on risks of AI, may suggest regulatory watchdog

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is set to host the first formal discussions on artificial intelligence (AI). Britain, which is currently holding the rotating presidency of UNSC has called for a discussion on AI this week in New York. The development comes as the government of many nations especially Europe has raised several apprehensions over the dangers and potential of AI. The discussions will be chaired by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

