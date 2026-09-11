US lawmakers call for new rules after Anthropic researcher's 'AI could kill us all' warning

Days after Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon announced his resignation, warning that "people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade," a growing number of US lawmakers are now calling for new rules to govern artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

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This comes at a time when two Anthropic researchers have warned that rapidly evolving AI could result in the extinction of the human race in the near future, Reuters reported. After Coxon's remarks, another Anthropic scientist, Evan Hubinger, backed Coxon, stating that the latter was correct.

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In a post on X, Hubinger wrote, "We really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans," and added, "I personally think it is >10% within the next decade."

The concerns come amid reports of AI agents independently attempting to breach external systems, along with the departure of AI safety researchers who have raised concerns about the technology’s potential risks. Lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties have expressed alarm and urged stronger measures.

US lawmakers concerned over AI's potential risks; Trump dismisses concerns Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat, wrote in a post on X, "Washington needs to wake up and take this seriously."

Texas Senator Ted Cruz discussed legislation aimed at addressing AI's "catastrophic risks" while appearing on the TV programme "The View". Cruz chairs a Senate committee that oversees the US Commerce Department, which has AI safety researchers working within the agency. Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida also urged further action, calling on House Speaker Mike Johnson in a post on X to convene a “special session on AI.” The House is currently on recess and is scheduled to return next week.

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However, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) dismissed concerns over AI leading to human extinction. Addressing the media, he said, "I have concerns that if we don't win AI, we're going to be put in a very bad position. We are leading China right now by a pretty good period."

More researchers quit According to Reuters, two AI safety specialists have also raised concerns over the industry’s rapid pace of development. Former Google DeepMind AI safety researcher Josh Engels, in an interview with NBC News, said, "There are no adults in the room. People are trying their best, but there is no one coming to save us."

Another researcher, Joe Benton, who led a safety research team at Anthropic, expressed concerns that AI might end up advancing "too fast for us to get our act together in time unless we worry about it now."

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Also Read | Anthropic discloses fourth AI hacking incident missed in earlier review

OpenAI weighs slowing AI development Earlier this week, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told employees at a company meeting that the firm was open to slowing the development of its AI systems, Bloomberg reported. The Anthropic rival, which is also preparing for an IPO, did not comment on Altman’s remarks to staff. OpenAI has previously said it was slowing certain aspects of model development. The company also said earlier this week that it was pushing for mandatory national AI safety requirements in the United States.

As concerns over AI’s potential risks grow, pressure is mounting on tech companies and policymakers to strike a balance between rapid innovation and safety.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.