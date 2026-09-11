As the US-Iran war enters its seventh month, tensions continue to mount across the Middle East. Against this backdrop, Iran-linked operators allegedly used Anthropic’s Claude AI to collect intelligence and prepare targeting recommendations aimed at US naval forces in the region.

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Iranian operators use Claude to collect information on US naval assets According to a new report released by the artificial intelligence (AI) company on Thursday (local time), Anthropic said it had identified an Iran-linked account that used its Claude chatbot to collect and analyse publicly available information on US naval assets. The account also used the AI model to obtain "targeting handbooks" and track naval positions using open-source information.

The company said, “We identified and disrupted an Iran-nexus threat actor that used Claude to collect and analyze publicly accessible data to develop targeting recommendations against US naval forces in the region. The threat actor used Claude to compile targeting handbooks through a Python pipeline the threat actor built with Claude's assistance to identify and track naval positions based on open-source information.”

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It added, "The compiled material included a roster of US personnel scraped from captions on public military photographs; publicly accessible ship and aircraft transponder identifiers; commercial satellite-imagery query scripts; and an inventory of public websites that exposed US naval movements. The threat actor also directed Claude to compile vulnerability research on shipboard systems, cataloging known CVEs in maritime VSAT terminals, Cisco communications equipment, and industrial control products."

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However, the AI company’s report does not indicate whether the Iran-linked operators successfully used Claude to attack a US Navy vessel or naval base. Instead, it describes how the AI model was used to gather and analyse publicly available information that could potentially help develop detailed targeting intelligence on US naval forces.

Iran used Claude to target Israel: Here's what the report revealed Anthropic, in its report, also stated that it identified an Iran-nexus threat actor that used the AI chatbot to build an automated, open-source intelligence identity-profiling harness targeting Israeli governmental and non-governmental individuals, and Jewish diaspora organisations. Separately, the actor used Claude to make it harder to tell that its malware was malware.

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In one area of activity, the threat actor allegedly used Claude to coordinate an open-source intelligence and reconnaissance tool that profiled hundreds of individuals in Israel and the Jewish diaspora. The actor also ran an automated identity-profiling system to enrich an existing target list and generate open-source intelligence on Israeli and US individuals. Claude was used to speed up the collection and analysis of publicly available data.

Anthropic's findings come as the US-Iran war fuels a wider regional confrontation, with Iran-aligned Houthis stepping up attacks on Saudi Arabia and tensions continuing to flare between Israel and Iran-backed groups across the region.

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US-Iran war escalates The war launched by the US and Israel against Iran in late February has evolved into a deeper conflict, with tensions spreading across the region. Initially expected to last only a few weeks, the war is still far from over, with the prolonged stalemate proving costly for both sides. An agreement reached in June quickly fell apart, and there has been little sign of diplomatic progress since. Low-level fighting continues, while the US appears to have no clear exit strategy, AP reported.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.