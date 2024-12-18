Google has introduced updates to its video and image generation tools: Veo 2 and Imagen 3. These models are designed to enhance creative outputs across a variety of platforms and workflows. Here is what you need to know about the new features and their availability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Veo 2 enhances video editing capabilities According to Google's latest blog post, the Veo 2 model offers advanced capabilities for generating realistic videos across diverse styles and scenarios. It reportedly incorporates a detailed understanding of human movement, expressions, and real-world physics. Users can also include specific cinematographic instructions, such as lens types or camera angles, to create outputs in 4K resolution and extended lengths.

2. Imagen 3 delivers improved image generation Imagen 3 has been updated to produce more detailed and accurately rendered images. It supports a broader range of art styles, including photorealism, abstract designs, and anime. The model now follows text prompts more precisely and generates compositions with improved brightness, textures, and finer details.

3. Integration with creative tools Veo 2 and Imagen 3 are now accessible through Google’s tools such as VideoFX for video generation and ImageFX for image creation. Both tools are available via Google Labs, and users can sign up to explore their functionalities. Veo 2 will also be integrated into YouTube Shorts and other platforms starting next year.

4. Focus on AI use Both models feature SynthID watermarks embedded invisibly within their outputs. This system identifies the content as AI-generated to reduce the risks of misinformation and ensure responsible usage, suggests the tech company. Google has opted for a phased rollout to monitor and improve the safety and quality of the models before wider deployment.

5. Global rollout and access Imagen 3 is now being rolled out to over 100 countries via the ImageFX tool on Google Labs, while Veo 2 access is gradually expanding through the VideoFX platform. Users interested in Veo 2 can join the waitlist via Google Labs.

These updates represent the next step in integrating advanced AI into video and image generation workflows, providing tools for diverse applications in various sectors.