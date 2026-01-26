Mint Explainer: Is the hype around vibe coding justified?
Rwit Ghosh 6 min read 26 Jan 2026, 04:22 pm IST
Summary
Vibe coding has triggered a fundraising frenzy in India and the US over the past six months, but is this excitement justified? Will vibe coding fundamentally change how code is written and startups are built?
Vibe coding has triggered a fundraising frenzy in India and the US over the past six months. Startups have been raking in large cheques, some at valuations in the billions.
