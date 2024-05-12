Video of AI surveilling workers for productivity goes viral; netizens say, 'start practicing art of acting'
AI surveillance of workers for productivity in a viral video sparked criticism from netizens, who questioned the effectiveness of equating time at the desk with productivity. One user shared his experience of resigning from a company wanting to use a key logger.
As the world is beginning to depend a little more on Artificial Intelligence (AI) each day, a viral video on Reddit has shown a new and unique way the technology is being applied.