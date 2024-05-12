AI surveillance of workers for productivity in a viral video sparked criticism from netizens, who questioned the effectiveness of equating time at the desk with productivity. One user shared his experience of resigning from a company wanting to use a key logger.

As the world is beginning to depend a little more on Artificial Intelligence (AI) each day, a viral video on Reddit has shown a new and unique way the technology is being applied.

In the viral video, AI is seen surveilling the workers to check their productivity during work hours. The countdown for the employee in the video began soon after she left her seat.

According to the video, the company could deduct the employee's salary "for time spent away" from the desk.

Netizens were critical of this new AI application and claimed that a workplace with such a system would be a “s**t" place to work

“Human bots in sweat shop monitored by computer bots, what a s**t place to be in where you treating like this. This is not something to be boasting about," one Reddit user said.

"We should start practising the art of acting. Because seems like the best actors and actresses will stay on the job," another added.

“Sometime I’ll just stare at my computer, but it looks like I’m working," a user quoted Peter Gibbons, the protagonist of the film Office Space.

Another user felt that equating sitting on a chair to productivity is the worst way to determine the work done.

"Yea, because being on my chair equals productivity... Dumb sentiment. In jobs where people have to think, plan and consider (which is probably 80% of jobs at computers) they often need to get their thoughts moving by moving. Working on a problem in my head doesn't mean I have to do it at my desk," the user said.

One of the Reddit users shared a similar experience and said he resigned immediately from a company that wanted to use "key logger" to keep a check on him.

"I once was working for a company that wanted to put in a key logger to see if I was doing work. I resigned immediately, not because I didn't want to be caught "being lazy", but because I don't want to work for a company that thinks keystrokes is equivalent to being productive," he commented.

"A lot of my time is spent, reading, or in meetings on Zoom, or waiting for something to build or other time-consuming action, and during that time I am not using my keyboard. If you don't trust me , how can I trust you?" he added.

