Vinod Khosla predicts AI will kill Indian IT sector in five years
Veteran venture capitalist says making AI a public-sector utility will help ‘truly democratize’ the technology’s capabilities in India.
NEW DELHI : India’s technology outsourcing services are likely to “die out" over the next five years, as artificial intelligence automates most software programming and quality engineering tasks, according to Vinod Khosla, founder of Khosla Ventures and early-stage investor in OpenAI—the world’s most valuable AI startup.