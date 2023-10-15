Want to Know the AI Lingo? Learn the Basics, From NLP to Neural Networks
Steven Rosenbush ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 7 min read 15 Oct 2023, 07:50 PM IST
SummaryA guide to some of the most important concepts to demystify the technology that has everyone talking
A bewildering array of new terms has accompanied the rise of artificial intelligence, a technology that aims to mimic human thinking. From generative AI to machine learning, neural nets and hallucinations, we’ve gained a whole new vocabulary. Here’s a guide to some of the most important concepts behind AI to help demystify one of the most impactful technology revolutions of our lifetime:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less