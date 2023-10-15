Want to Know the AI Lingo? Learn the Basics, From NLP to Neural Networks

Algorithm: Today’s algorithms are typically a set of instructions for a computer to follow. Those designed to search and sort data are examples of computer algorithms that work to retrieve information and put it in a particular order. They can consist of words, numbers, or code and symbols, as long as they spell out finite steps for completing a task. But algorithms have their roots in antiquity, going at least as far back as clay tablets in Babylonian times. A Euclidean algorithm for division is still in use today, and brushing your teeth could even be distilled into an algorithm, albeit a remarkably complex one, considering the orchestration of fine movements that go into that daily ritual.

