A Spanish AI model has been in the news in recent days, but surprisingly not for her looks, but for the fact that she doesn't actually exist. Aitana, the first Spanish AI model, was created by designer Rubén Cruz and his agency The Clueless.

In an interaction with Euronews, Cruz explained the need for creating Aitana, he said, “We started analysing how we were working and realised that many projects were being put on hold or cancelled due to problems beyond our control. Often it was the fault of the influencer or model and not due to design issues,"

"We did it so that we could make a better living and not be dependent on other people who have egos, who have manias, or who just want to make a lot of money by posing," Cruz added.

Meanwhile, The Clueless co-founder Diana Núñez told Fortune that they were seriously hit by the ‘skyrocketing’ costs of influencers leading the company to create their own.

She told Fortune, “That got us thinking, ‘What if we just create our own influencer?’ And, well, the rest is history—we unintentionally created a monster. A beautiful one, though…It took us a few months of experimenting and trying out different looks until we finally hit the jackpot with the Aitana you see today."

According to the Euronews report, Aitana earns an average of € 3,000 per month while the income can go up to € 10,000. The virtual model has become the face of a Spanish sports supplement company - Big - and also posts her pictures on Fanvue, a website similar to OnlyFans.

Aitana's popularity:

A few months since being created by Cruz and his team, Aitana has garnered over 1,21,000 followers on Instagram and even receives private messages from celebrities including an unnamed Latin American actor with 5 million followers on the social media platform.

