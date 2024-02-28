'We got it wrong': Google CEO Sundar Pichai says 'Gemini AI responses show bias'
Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledges bias in Gemini AI chatbot responses, calling them 'problematic' and 'unacceptable'. Pichai addresses recent controversy in memo to employees, promising improvements and structural changes.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has addressed the ongoing issues with the company's AI chatbot Gemini (formerly Bard), describing some of the AI chatbot's responses as "problematic" and showing bias. Notably, Google had recently paused Gemini's text-to-image generation capabilities after a social media uproar over some of the images generated by the chatbot.