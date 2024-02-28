'We got it wrong': Google CEO Sundar Pichai says 'Gemini AI responses show bias'

Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledges bias in Gemini AI chatbot responses, calling them 'problematic' and 'unacceptable'. Pichai addresses recent controversy in memo to employees, promising improvements and structural changes.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has addressed the ongoing issues with the company's AI chatbot Gemini (formerly Bard), describing some of the AI chatbot's responses as "problematic" and showing bias. Notably, Google had recently paused Gemini's text-to-image generation capabilities after a social media uproar over some of the images generated by the chatbot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing the recent controversy surrounding Gemini, Pichai wrote a memo to Google employees in which he called some of Gemini's responses "unacceptable" and admitted that the tech giant "got it wrong". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pichai wrote in the letter, quoted by The Verge, “I want to address the recent issues with problematic text and image responses in the Gemini app (formerly Bard). I know that some of its responses have offended our users and shown bias — to be clear, that’s completely unacceptable and we got it wrong."

Our teams have been working around the clock to address these issues. We’re already seeing a substantial improvement on a wide range of prompts. No Al is perfect, especially at this emerging stage of the industry’s development, but we know the bar is high for us and we will keep at it for however long it takes. And we’ll review what happened and make sure we fix it at scale.

Pichai also reiterated Google's mission of organizing world's information and making it universally accessible while giving users ‘helpful, accurate and unbiased information’. In terms of changes following the Gemni text to image generation debacle, Pichai said that the company will be driving a clear set of actions including structural changes, product guidelines, improved launch processes, red teaming and technical recommendation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sundar Pichai should resign, says investor: Meanwhile, amidst the backlash over the responses by Gemini, Helios Capital founder Samir Arora had suggested on X (formerly Twitter) that given that Sundar Pichai should let others take over and should resign from his post as Google CEO.

Arora wrote in reply to a users on X, “My guess is he will be fired or resign- as he should. After being in the lead on AI he has completely failed on this and let others take over."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!