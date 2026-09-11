‘We want law, we want rules’: Robots protest on Warsaw street, demand AI regulation | Video

Around 30 robots gathered outside Poland’s Digital Affairs Ministry in Warsaw earlier this week, staging an unusual protest over artificial intelligence, automation and their potential impact on human employment.

Humanoid robots and robot dogs joined the demonstration, with the machines moving in circles, carrying flags and broadcasting messages through loudspeakers. The protest was organised by an initiative called Democratism, which said the demonstration aimed to encourage a broader discussion about the impact of AI and robotisation on the labour market.

The organisers also sought to highlight how quickly robotics is moving from a futuristic concept to technology capable of operating in public spaces and performing increasingly sophisticated tasks.

Among the machines at the protest was Agibot A3, an AI-powered humanoid robot. The demonstration also featured different types of robots, ranging from bipedal humanoid machines to dog-like quadrupeds.

Videos of the protest circulating online showed the robots carrying flags and placards, while loudspeakers played slogans including “Defend workplaces”, “Time for rules” and “Don’t wait, regulate”.

Robots become the face of a debate over AI and jobs Human organiser Grzegorz Kulis said the demonstration was meant to draw attention to the pace at which AI and robotics are advancing and the implications for workers.

“We particularly want to address the issue of the potential replacement of people both by humanoid robots and by artificial intelligence in cognitive work,” he told AFP.

“If we don’t react now, we may soon have a problem,” he added, calling for “rules and regulations that would serve as a shield protecting workers”.

Kulis said putting robots at the centre of the protest was deliberate. Their presence was designed to draw attention from people passing by while demonstrating the capabilities that such machines already possess, he said.

The protest therefore sought to connect two aspects of the AI debate: the rapid development of increasingly capable machines and concerns about how their adoption could affect employment.

Poland steps up AI regulation as EU rules take effect The demonstration comes as Poland implements new AI rules amid the European Union's broader effort to establish a regulatory framework for artificial intelligence.

The EU AI Act, which entered into force in 2024, uses a risk-based approach, imposing tougher requirements on AI systems considered more likely to cause harm. Most of its rules began applying from August 2026, with enforcement now underway in areas including prohibited AI practices, transparency requirements and general-purpose AI models.

Also Read | A Chinese humanoid robot sets a new 100-meter sprint record at Beijing Games

Poland has also introduced national legislation to implement the EU framework.

In July, President Karol Nawrocki signed the AI systems law, establishing a national framework for AI supervision and creating the Commission for the Development and Safety of Artificial Intelligence.

The commission will oversee the application of AI rules in Poland and handle complaints concerning potentially harmful AI systems.