What AI can do in healthcare—and what it should never do

What about the black-box element of AI? What can be done about that worry?

There are things that we do, that we use every single day in medicine, that we don’t fully understand how it works. Let me give you the example of Tylenol. What is the mechanism of action of Tylenol? We don’t fully understand. Or general anesthesia. We don’t fully understand the mechanism, how they work. It’s pretty remarkable, right? People use it every day, because they know it’s safe and they know it’s effective, right? And so explainability, understanding the mechanism of actions, are really a proxy for trust in a tool. So while we are working on explainable AI, I think what we have to realize is transparency is just a proxy for trustworthiness. And what people really want at the end of the day, they want trustworthiness.