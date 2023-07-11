What are the chances of an AI apocalypse?

Changing minds, or “updating priors", as the forecasters put it, might be easier with new evidence. So Drs Karger and Tetlock are hoping to collect exactly this. They have asked participants in the current study to answer questions about a series of “early-warning indicators"—measures that would suggest whether the world is on a path towards one catastrophic scenario or another. The amount of computer power used in large AI training runs might serve to track the general progress of the field, for instance. The eventual fate of nuclear arms-control treaties might be another factor. The hope is that these shorter-run questions, some of which will be resolved by 2024 and 2030, will provide a sense of whose predictions to take more seriously—and therefore, how worried you should be.

