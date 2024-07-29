What could kill the $1trn artificial-intelligence boom?

AI investment can broadly be split into two. Half of it goes to chipmakers, with Nvidia the main beneficiary. The rest is spent on makers of equipment that keeps the chips whirring, ranging from networking gear to cooling systems. To assess the goings-on along the ai supply chain, The Economist has examined a basket of 60-odd such companies. Since the start of 2023 the mean share price of firms in our universe has risen by 106%, compared with a 42% increase in the s&p 500 index of American stocks (see chart). Over that time their expected sales for 2025 climbed by 14%, on average. That compares with a 1% increase across non-financial firms, excluding tech companies, in the S&P 500.