What happened to the artificial-intelligence investment boom?
Summary
- Perhaps AI is a busted flush. Perhaps the revolution will just take time
Many economists believe that generative artificial intelligence (AI) is about to transform the global economy. A paper published last year by Ege Erdil and Tamay Besiroglu of Epoch, a research firm, argues that “explosive growth", with GDP zooming upwards, is “plausible with AI capable of broadly substituting for human labour". Erik Brynjolfsson of Stanford University has said that he expects AI “to power a productivity boom in the coming years".