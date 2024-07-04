What happened to the artificial-intelligence revolution?
- So far the technology has had almost no economic impact
Move to San Francisco and it is hard not to be swept up by mania over Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft, all of which have either headquarters or outposts nearby—are investing vast sums. This year they are budgeting an estimated $400bn for capital expenditures, mostly on AI-related hardware, and for research and development.
