What happened to the artificial-intelligence revolution?

What of the anecdotes that some firms are using AI to transform their operations? Klarna is one frequently cited example. The online financial-services firm recently claimed its AI assistant was doing the work of 700 full-time customer-service agents. Its boss says that, as a result of the tech, employment at the company is falling by a fifth each year. Yet this is, at best, an incomplete picture. Klarna is looking to go public before long: talking about its use of AI drums up press. According to data from CB Insights, a consultancy, Klarna’s headcount started to drop long before AI came on the scene. The company is worth perhaps half as much as it was in 2021. If it is now cutting employees, overhiring during the covid-19 pandemic deserves as much blame as AI takes credit.