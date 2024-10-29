What if Microsoft let OpenAI go free?
SummaryIt may not be as crazy as it sounds
Call it a modern-day version of a spectacular Renaissance patronage. Since 2019 Microsoft has provided more than $13bn in cash and computing capacity to OpenAI , a once-penniless startup that is now at the forefront of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and, as of its most recent fundraising round, worth $157bn. In exchange, Microsoft has gained the exclusive right to run OpenAI’s models on Azure, its cloud-computing business.