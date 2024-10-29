What if Microsoft let OpenAI go free?

Amazon’s more open approach may yet prevail. Eric Sheridan of Goldman Sachs, a bank, thinks it will take years, not months, to determine which of the different cloud-service providers emerges as the definitive winner in generative AI. He points out, though, that the long-running trend in cloud computing is away from exclusivity towards more open relationships. Companies increasingly use more than one cloud-service provider and may benefit from using different LLMs for different functions. Like the Medicis, Microsoft may well go down in history for having spotted creative genius early on. But its hold over OpenAI may not last forever.