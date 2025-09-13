What if the AI stock market blows up?

Will AI really become god-like? Perhaps, but a recent report by UBS, a bank, finds that revenues to date have “been disappointing". By our reckoning, total revenues from the tech accruing to the West’s leading AI firms are now $50bn a year. Although such revenues are growing fast, they are still a tiny fraction of the $2.9trn cumulative investment in new data centres globally that Morgan Stanley, another bank, forecasts between 2025 and 2028—a figure which excludes energy costs. AI revenues could continue to grow quickly, but only if firms continue to believe the tech is useful to them, and this is not guaranteed. A recent study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology finds that 95% of organisations are getting “zero return" from investments in generative AI.