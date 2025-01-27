What is China’s DeepSeek and why is it freaking out the AI world?

What are the implications for the global AI marketplace?

DeepSeek’s success may push OpenAI and other US providers to lower their pricing to maintain their established lead. It also calls into question the vast spending by companies like Meta and Microsoft Corp. — each of which has committed to capex of $65 billion or more this year, largely on AI infrastructure — if more efficient models can compete with a much smaller outlay. That roiled Asia stock markets as investors sought Chinese names linked to DeepSeek, such as Iflytek Co., and moved away from chipmaking supply chain names like Advantest Corp. that may be exposed to any shortfall in expected demand for AI semiconductors.