What is the real test of Artificial Intelligence: Powerful machines or empowering people? PM Modi weighs in at G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the Outreach Session titled “Ensuring a Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of Artificial Intelligence” during the G7 Summit in Evian, France. He also defined the real test of AI.

Addressing the gathering, he described Artificial Intelligence as a transformative technology capable of shaping the future of human civilisation. At the same time, he stressed that AI must be used to empower people and serve society. He noted that this people-centric approach guided India’s decision to host the recent AI Impact Summit.

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“Spoke at the session on ‘Ensuring a Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of AI.’ This is a subject of immense importance for the global community. AI’s transformative potential is widely known, having touched all aspects of human life,” PM Modi said on X.

He added, “However, the true test of AI is not how powerful our machines become. Its real test lies in how much it empowers ordinary human beings.”

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Highlighting India's MANAV (human-centric) vision for AI, the Prime Minister said the development and deployment of the technology should be rooted in inclusivity, security and the broader public good.

PM Modi also reiterated India's view of cyberspace as a global public resource and highlighted that democratic nations should have access to AI systems that can protect critical infrastructure and strengthen defenses against cyber threats. He called for a balanced and integrated approach to AI governance, ensuring that safety, speed and efficiency advance together.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister outlined four key recommendations for the responsible development and use of artificial intelligence. He said AI systems should be designed with safety built into their foundations.

He also called for the adoption of common standards, testing mechanisms and regulatory frameworks to guide AI deployment. Additionally, he stressed the need for stronger international cooperation to tackle challenges such as deepfakes, misinformation and cyber fraud. Finally, he emphasised that the benefits of AI should be shared with countries in the Global South to ensure inclusive and equitable growth, according to the statement.

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Concluding his address, PM Modi said AI should be used to enhance human capabilities, strengthen individual choice and uphold human dignity. He added that India would continue working with international partners to advance these goals.

Modi-Trump meeting Separately, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi held a meeting with US President Donald Trump. During their discussions, he praised Trump's efforts to help reach an understanding aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in West Asia and promoting peace and stability in the wider region. PM Modi also highlighted the importance of preserving freedom of navigation and uninterrupted trade through the Strait of Hormuz, while stressing the need to safeguard the security of seafarers.

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PM Modi and Trump reviewed the progress made under the India-US COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) initiative since their meeting in Washington, DC, in February 2025. The two leaders welcomed advancements in several areas, including defence cooperation, strategic technologies, energy, and bilateral trade.

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According to the statement, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved in talks on an interim Bilateral Trade Agreement. They directed their respective officials to accelerate efforts toward finalising a balanced, mutually beneficial and commercially significant deal at the earliest opportunity. As part of these discussions, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is scheduled to visit India next week.

The statement added that PM Modi and Trump pledged to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expanding cooperation across a wide range of sectors to promote shared prosperity and benefit the people of both nations.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X