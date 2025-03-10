What the dot-com bust can tell us about today’s AI boom

“It’s very difficult to be a radical innovator," says Carlota Perez, author of “Technological Revolutions and Financial Capital: The Dynamics of Bubbles and Golden Ages." To create a world that doesn’t exist, such innovators convince suppliers, workers, and financiers that they should march simultaneously toward an imagined future of clamoring consumers.While people race to cash in, ideas are tried and infrastructure is built. Many fail who nevertheless lay important groundwork. The fiber-optic lines of 2000 were the equivalent of the electrical grids of the early 1900s, the railroad tracks of the 1800s, the canals of the late 1700s, says Perez. Busts followed those booms, yet the networks fertilized new markets.